Man fatally shot by his brother in Benbrook

The location of a shooting in Benbrook, Texas on July 5, 2017

A man fatally shot his brother and wounded another man Wednesday at a home in Benbrook, police said.

The suspect, whom police have not identified, was barricaded in the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m.

Police responded to a call in the 200 block of San Angelo Drive at about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell, police spokesman.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV