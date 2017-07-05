WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Man fatally shot by his brother in Benbrook

Ryan Osborne, Star-Telegram , WFAA 5:01 PM. CDT July 05, 2017

A man fatally shot his brother and wounded another man Wednesday at a home in Benbrook, police said.

The suspect, whom police have not identified, was barricaded in the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m.

Police responded to a call in the 200 block of San Angelo Drive at about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell, police spokesman.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories