Man fatally shot by his brother in Benbrook

A man fatally shot his brother and wounded another man Wednesday at a home in Benbrook, police said.
The suspect, whom police have not identified, was barricaded in the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m.
Police responded to a call in the 200 block of San Angelo Drive at about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell, police spokesman.
Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs