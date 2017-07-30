Man dies after being hit by stray bullet

Police say a man has died after he was hit by a stray bullet at a car wash in northeast Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are looking for multiple shooters after a man died when he was hit by a stray bullet at a car wash in northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday along on Homestead Road near Little York and Eastex Freeway.

Investigators said they think there was a block party in the neighborhood last night. People apparently used a grocery store lot for parking, and some guys apparently got into an altercation.

As one guy was driving away, Police say several shots were fired. One of those bullets made it's away across the street to a car wash.

Police said an innocent man was sitting in his car. KHOU 11 News was told he was shot in the head.

Wow! @houstonpolice say more than 23 rounds were fired in NE #HOU. innocent man hit by stray bullet. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/A5jMbR8EpS — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 31, 2017

Investigators said the victim didn't even make it to the hospital. Right now, police don't have a description of that car that took off, but we do know there were a lot of individuals out here.

Police said it was incredible that no one else was shot.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information to step forward and provide any information that they can and bring justice for the victim's family.

Police said this victim was an all-around good guy. They say the middle-aged man was known in this neighborhood.

He actually would routinely help people unload groceries into the cars parked in the lot.

Investigators swept both parking lots looking for clues. So far, they say they have no solid leads.

