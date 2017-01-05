Man confesses to woman's 2015 death

John Frazier (GPPD)

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police in Grand Prairie say a man has confessed to the 2015 murder of a woman at a motel.

Det. Mark Beseda with GPPD held a press conference Thursday morning with the family of Janist Roseman, who was found beaten to death at the Relax Motel on Houston Street on Dec. 6, 2015.

Officers found Roseman, 62, after her family asked them to perform a welfare check when they didn't hear from her for a few days.

GPPD cold case solved

Grand Prairie police investigated for over a year with DNA and non-DNA evidence found in Roseman's room, Det. Beseda said, and they had a long list of people of interest who kept disappearing during that time.

Then this past weekend there was a break in the case.

"Our pursuit of justice did not stop this last year, and we had a great break over the weekend where we located a person of interest who we believed was the main suspect and only suspect," Beseda said.

When officers were called to a home for a family violence call, they found that suspect -- 47-year-old John Richard Frazier -- and brought him in on unrelated charges. While being interviewed Wednesday night, Frazier confessed to killing Roseman over a year ago.

Roseman's daughter Kim Patton said the family knew of Frazier because he lived at the same hotel as the victim. The daughter said her mom was involved with drugs and that's how she knew Frazier, but they didn't know of any issues she had with him.

"If there was a problem with someone, she told us. We were the first call she made."

Evidence found inside Roseman's room pointed police to Frazier, but they didn't have enough evidence to bring him in, Beseda said.

He added that Roseman's family had a huge part in helping with the case.

"We want to thank the family for their trust in this police department," he added. "Without them we couldn't do our job."

Police say Frazier is being held on a $750,000 bond.

