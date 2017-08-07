Man charged in DART beating: 'I can't regret anything'

Remon Hendrix

DALLAS -- A man charged with assault after video of seven people beating a DART passenger went viral last week admits he threw a punch, but says he doesn't regret it.

In a jailhouse interview, Remon Hendrix, 23, said he and his brother, 21-year-old Jakobi, were on their way to work at Whataburger when they saw a fight on a DART train involving passenger Kennan Jones.

They soon realized their younger brother Kameron was involved.

"I see my brother fighting with a guy, once I seen him fighting with him, I started to help, it just our instincts," said Remon Hendrix from behind bars. "Everybody looking at us like we're bad guys for doing what we did, but I think any other person in the same situation would have done the same thing."

Jones told police a group started beating him on the DART train when he asked them to stop smoking weed, then the fight spilled out to the platform, where Remon and Jakobi Hendrix jumped in.

"I remember trying to get a lick in on him. I punched him while he was getting up off the ground. I left it at that, I went to go get on the train. He asked me if I had anything to do with it, I didn't say anything to him, I proceeded to get on the train. As I got on the train, he took a punch at me," said Jones. "That's when the second round started."

Remon and Jakobi Hendrix are both booked into the Dallas County jail on assault charges. Remon is charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury, and Jakobi is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A warrant is out for their younger brother, Kameron Hendrix, as well.

"I can't regret anything that I did. I think constantly before I make my moves. It was my brother, my first instinct was to protect him. I don't feel bad for protecting my brother," said Remon Hendrix.

Police are hoping to make more arrests soon.

© 2017 WFAA-TV