Man arrested in killing of Dallas postal worker will remain in custody

DALLAS - A judge on Monday ordered a 25-year-old Hutchins man to remain in custody in connection with last week’s fatal road rage shooting of a U.S. postal service truck driver.

Tony Mosby, 58, was shot at 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, as he drove on Interstate 30 just west of downtown Dallas. He was a 14-year employee of the postal service, authorities said.

After two witnesses came forward Wednesday, Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, 25, was arrested Thursday after a three-hour standoff at a house in Hutchins.

Ferrell faces life in prison if convicted of murder of a federal employee while engaged in their official duties.

At a detention hearing Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford deemed Ferrell a flight risk and ordered him held pending trial.

On the morning of Feb. 19, Mosby had just left the main post office near Interstate 30 and Sylvan Avenue in a large postal box truck when a small SUV passed him on the left, investigators say.

At Monday’s hearing, U.S. postal inspector Thomas Halsell testified Mosby’s truck was traveling 54 miles per hour when he was shot, according to GPS tracking data. Mosby was shot once in the head from the front with a .38 caliber round, Halsell said. Three other bullets were fired at the truck, he said.

Halsell told the judge that investigators also found a .38-caliber revolver at the Hutchins home where Ferrell was arrested. The gun holds five bullets, he added.

Earlier the night of the shooting, witnesses told police, Ferrell fired a round into the air to “show off,” Halsell testified.

After his arrest and during questioning, Ferrell told police he was riding in an SUV and shot at Mosby’s truck because he claimed Mosby flipped him off, Halsell testified Monday.

Halsell said that investigators have obtained video of the shooting.

