Man arrested in killing at apartment near SMU

Bobby Ngendung, 23.

DALLAS - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killing of another man at an apartment near SMU.

The body of Michael Mitchel, 20, was found wrapped in a blanket inside Bobby Ngendung's bedroom Monday at an apartment building in the 5600 block of SMU Boulevard, near Greenville Avenue, police said.

None of the people involved are SMU students, a source told WFAA's Tanya Eiserer.

Witnesses reported that Ngendung was acting "psychotic" before they found Mitchel's body in Ngendung's closet, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

"Bro, I f----- up, I f----- up, I put my hands on..." Ngendung told the witnesses, the affidavit said.

Ngendung was seen dragging something out of his room, according to the affidavit.

Mitchel's body was found nude and wrapped in a white blanket, the affidavit said. Mitchel had ligature marks on his neck and a small amount of blood on the back of his head.

Ngendung was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly was trying to fight Dallas police officers and medical staff, the affidavit said. Police also noticed what appeared to be a blood stain on Ngendung's white pants.

Authorities appeared to be trying to restrain Ngendung during his booking photo at the Dallas County Jail.

He was being held at the jail Tuesday night on a murder charge with his bail set at $200,000.

