Man arrested in connection with FW shooting

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of NW 25th St. in reference to a shooting call which is where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Oscar De La Cruz Jr. was arrested Sunday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but didn't survive his injuries.

Authorities have not named the victim at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

