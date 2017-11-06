Man arrested in brother's shooting death

Isidro Perez

GARLAND -- Police in Garland have arrested a man and charged him with murdering his brother during an argument Sunday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers were called about a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Clover Meadow Drive.

They found Jose Perez, 37, shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in Rockwall where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Perez and his brother, 28-year-old Isidro Perez, got into a verbal and physical argument earlier in the evening. Isidro Perez got into his vehicle, rolled down the window, and then allegedly shot his brother several times, Garland police said.

Isidro left the scene, but was tracked down in Dallas and arrested. He's charged with murder and a bond hasn't been set.

