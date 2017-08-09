Man arrested after trying to burn down grandmother's house

David Fitzgerald

FORT WORTH -- A man has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly tried to burn down his grandmother's Fort Worth home.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 28, the Fort Worth Fire Department joined police officers as they were called to a domestic disturbance at 2508 Lee Avenue.

Firefighters discovered a strong odor of natural gas and gasoline inside the home. The remnants of multiple fires were also discovered.

Crews turned off the natural gas valve and investigated. They determined that the fire was "incendiary" and arrested 27-year-old David Fitzgerald on Monday.

According to fire officials, his 92-year-old grandmother wasn't inside the home. She had gone to a neighbor's house to call 911 after she says her grandson threatened to burn her house down.

