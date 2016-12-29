Man arrested after leading Hunt Co. deputies on chase

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

HUNT COUNTY -- A man has been arrested after Hunt County sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase and fired shots from his vehicle.

Just before midnight Wednesday, a deputy tried to pull over the 51-year-old unidentified suspect for a traffic stop on State Highway 276 in the city of Quinlan.

The suspect took off going west, initiating a chase. Deputies say he fired shots from his vehicle before the chase eventually ended near FM 549 in Rockwall County.

He was arrested just before 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Quinlan police, Rockwall County sheriff's deputies, Rockwall police and Texas DPS helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFAA