Man arrested after leading Hunt Co. deputies on chase

HUNT COUNTY -- A man has been arrested after Hunt County sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase and fired shots from his vehicle.
Just before midnight Wednesday, a deputy tried to pull over the 51-year-old unidentified suspect for a traffic stop on State Highway 276 in the city of Quinlan.
The suspect took off going west, initiating a chase. Deputies say he fired shots from his vehicle before the chase eventually ended near FM 549 in Rockwall County.
He was arrested just before 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Quinlan police, Rockwall County sheriff's deputies, Rockwall police and Texas DPS helped with the investigation.
