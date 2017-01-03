Man arrested after admitting involvement in Fort Worth murder

Joshua Henry

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after confessing to his involvement in the murder of a woman in Fort Worth, police say.

Police said a woman, who has not been identified, was killed in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive on Dec. 30.

Joshua Henry confessed “while speaking voluntarily” with detectives on Monday.

“Henry was subsequently released by Homicide detectives, however, the FWPD Fugitive Unit maintained constant surveillance of Henry until an arrest warrant was prepared and signed into effect,” Fort Worth Police said in a media release.

He was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WFAA