Man arrested after 2 killed in Fort Worth crash

Kevin Jernigan

FORT WORTH -- A man has been arrested for DWI after police say he caused an accident that left two people dead.

Officers were called to the scene of a major crash Tuesday evening at South Pipeline Road and Euless South Main Street.

Fort Worth crash

They discovered that Kevin Jernigan, 38, was fleeing from a minor accident down the street when he ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash.

Louise Hudson, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene. James Hudson, 79, died a short time later at the hospital.

© 2017 WFAA-TV