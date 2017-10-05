Man accused of soliciting sex acts from young girls at Grapevine Target identified

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez

Grapevine police have identified a man accused of making lewd comments to young girls inside a Target store as Kenneth Roblez, a 38-year-old registered sex offender from Dallas.

Roblez, seen on surveillance video at a Grapevine Target store Sunday, is believed to have approached a 9-year-old girl soliciting sexual acts. Minutes later, police say he went up to a mother of another child and told her he wanted to commit sex acts with her 11-year-old daughter.

Police said tips from the public helped identify Roblez and multiple people confirmed his identity on surveillance video.

Grapevine PD is seeking the public’s help in finding Roblez, who is wanted on a parole violation warrant. The department says he may be connected to similar incidents in Plano.

