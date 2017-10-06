Man accused of soliciting sex acts from young girls at Grapevine Target arrested

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez

Grapevine police arrested a man accused of making lewd comments to young girls inside a Target store.



Kenneth Roblez, a 38-year-old registered sex offender from Dallas, was seen on surveillance video at a Grapevine Target store Sunday.

He's believed to have approached a 9-year-old girl soliciting sexual acts. Minutes later, police say he went up to a mother of another child and told her he wanted to commit sex acts with her 11-year-old daughter.



On Friday, Irving police arrested Roblez in the 3500 block of N. Belt Line Road. He's wanted on a parole violation warrant.

Police said tips from the public helped identify Roblez and multiple people confirmed his identity on surveillance video.



The department says he may be connected to similar incidents in Plano.

