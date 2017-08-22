Man accused of killing woman in Fort Worth indicted in Plano capital murder case

Megan Getrum (left) and Molly Matheson (Photo: Star-Telegram, WFAA)

A 24-year-old man who faces the death penalty for allegedly raping and strangling a Fort Worth woman in April has been indicted in connection with the capital murder of a Plano woman that same month.

A Dallas County grand jury handed down their indictment Tuesday against Reginald Gerard Kimbro, court records show.

He is accused in the rape and slaying of 36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum, who went missing April 14 while hiking at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano.

Her body was found the next day in Lake Ray Hubbard, about 30 miles away in Dallas.

The indictment alleges Kimbro caused Getrum’s death by “strangling, drowning and inflicting blunt force injuries” upon the woman with an unknown deadly weapon while in the course of committing aggravated sexual assault.

Earlier on the day of Getrum’s disappearance, Kimbro had been questioned by Fort Worth homicide investigators in connection with the death of Molly Matheson.



