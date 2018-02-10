Man accused of killing Dallas woman after breaking into her home

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a Dallas woman early Friday morning.

Rashad Wade is accused of shooting Brenda Warren about 3 a.m. Friday after breaking into her home in the 300 block of Ancestry Lane in southeast Dallas, according to a police news release.

Wade broke into Warren's home through a back sliding glass window, an arrest warrant affidavit. He confronted Warren and a witness at gunpoint and then shot Warren multiple times, the affidavit said.

Wade was being held at the Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $200,000.

