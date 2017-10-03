Man accused in Snapchat shooting video in custody

(Photos: HPD)

HOUSTON - Police have identified and charged two suspects accused of shooting guns from a moving car in a Snapchat video.

According to charging documents, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Cuellar and 27-year-old Sierra Tarbutton have been charged with deadly conduct for allegedly discharging a firearm.

On Monday, police say Tarbutton was taken into custody at her mothers home. On Tuesday, court documents confirmed Cuellar is also now in custody.

"There were some abandoned buildings that were alleged to have been shot at, that's what I've heard," said her attorney. "I think deadly conduct is overblown."

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department confirmed it was “actively investigating” the viral video. Related: Woman in Snapchat shooting video arrested One video shows a man firing a pistol at what appear to be homes in the background, many of which were recently flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Two other separate posts show a woman holding and shooting a larger gun along Highway 6 south of Memorial Drive. Charging documents state Cuellar goes by the name "Money Mike" and is a local drug dealer and rapper. They also state Tarbutton has threatened a public servant in the past. A judge denied Tarbutton bail in part because she had a prior arrest.

