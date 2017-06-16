Man accused in rape, slayings of two women now charged in 2014 rape

Reginald Kimbro. Photo: Fort Worth Police

FORT WORTH -- A 23-year-old man accused in the rape and strangulation deaths of two North Texas women just days apart has been indicted in the 2014 sexual assault of a third woman, this time in South Padre Island.

Reginald Gerald Kimbro was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, confirmed Yvette Vela, a spokeswoman for the Cameron County district attorney’s office.

The charges stemmed from a 20-year-old Tuttle, Oklahoma woman’s claim that Kimbro had choked and sexually assaulted her on March 21, 2014, at the Isla Grand Beach Resort on South Padre Island.

Police arrested Kimbro, but charges were later dismissed by the Cameron County district attorney’s office. Cameron County officials have since stated that the charges were dismissed “pending further investigation.”

Molly Matheson (left) and Megan Getrum (right)

Vela referred any questions why the 2014 case had only recently been presented to a grand jury to District Attorney Luis Saenz. Saenz is out of town this week and not available for comment, she said.

Records show the sexual assault charge was added Tuesday against Kimbro, who remains in the Tarrant County Jail.

His total combined bail is now set at more than $2.1 million.

