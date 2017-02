Herston Moore (Victim)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Herston Moore, 21, was found shot at the Walker's Mark Apartments at 4055 Frankford Road at about 11:40 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call (214) 671-3676.

