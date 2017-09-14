Lone survivor in Plano shooting identified

Carly Shockey

A young woman who is the sole witness and survivor to a deadly shooting at a Plano home Sunday night is still in the hospital in serious condition, but we now know her name.

Carly Shockey was among the nine people shot by Spencer Hight as his ex-wife Meredith Lane hosting a football watching party at her Plano home.

Nine people were killed, including Lane and Hight, who was killed by a police officer.

Shockey's family released a statement Wednesday night, saying:

"We would like to thank everyone for their concern and prayers for our loved one, Carly. Our hearts are heavy for the families affected by this senseless tragedy. Carly is in stable, but serious condition. This is the beginning of a very long recovery journey for both Carly and our family. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we focus all of our family’s energy on helping Carly recover. At this time, please join us in supporting all the families and friends who have been impacted, and honoring the memory of these young lives that were tragically taken away."

© 2017 WFAA-TV