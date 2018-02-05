WFAA
Close

Little Elm wife charged with January murder of husband

WFAA 4:24 PM. CST February 05, 2018

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS - A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her husband, who was found dead on Jan. 25, 2017 in Little Elm.

Shania Craven is accused of inflicting deadly injuries to 31-year-old Christopher Singh during an argument. 

Craven was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on a $200,000 bond. 

Authorities haven't released further details.

 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories