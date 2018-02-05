Little Elm wife charged with January murder of husband

Shania Craven (Photo: City of Little Elm)

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS - A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her husband, who was found dead on Jan. 25, 2017 in Little Elm.

Shania Craven is accused of inflicting deadly injuries to 31-year-old Christopher Singh during an argument.

Craven was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Authorities haven't released further details.

© 2018 WFAA-TV