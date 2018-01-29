Little Elm man dies after fight with wife

LITTLE ELM -- A husband is dead after a domestic disturbance in Little Elm over the weekend.

Police say he and his wife got into a physical altercation in their home at the Lux 3-Eighty Apartments on East University Drive Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. The dispute "resulted in each suffering physical trauma," police said.

When officers arrived, they found the husband with "serious" wounds due to the argument with his wife. He was taken to Medical City Denton where he died.

His wife was taken to Denton Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still underway. Check back for more as new information comes in.

