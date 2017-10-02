Las Vegas shooter had ties to North Texas, records show

MESQUITE, Texas -- The man police say is responsible for killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 in our nation's worst mass shooting once lived in North Texas.

Records link 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to a home in Mesquite, Texas on Keswick Lane. WFAA spoke with the current homeowner, who said she bought it from Paddock in 2010.

Neighbors say they often saw a semi truck parked outside the home, believing Paddock to be a truck driver. They said he kept to himself and was quiet when he lived there.

Paddock was living in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, at the time of the shooting.

Police say he booked a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, then fired shots on about 20,000 people below who were enjoying a performance by Jason Aldean during a three-day country music festival.

