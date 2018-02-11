Lancaster teen shot dead after using app to buy phone

5miles app

LANCASTER, TEXAS - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Lancaster Friday night after using a mobile marketplace app to buy a phone, police say.

Gerard Iran Cage went to a home on the 1400 block of Rockbrook Street in Lancaster after having bought a phone on the 5miles app. He was shot “several” times before the shooter drove off, police say.

The events leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter driving a white, newer-model Dodge pickup truck. A woman was in the passenger seat, witnesses said.

Cage was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was ongoing.

