Kaufman Co. toddler killed in accidental shooting

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas -- A 2-year-old child was killed in what's being called an "accidental shooting" in Kaufman County.

The sheriff's office says it responded to the incident Monday in the 9500 block of Timber Trail in the town of Scurry, Texas.

The child was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman where he died.

An investigation is underway.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

© 2017 WFAA-TV