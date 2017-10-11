‘Just please don't do anything to my family'

(Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- A brutal home invasion in north Fort Worth early Sunday left a family shaken and scared to return home.

Police are still searching for the four suspects, two of whom broke into the home in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and assaulted a 24-year-old man while holding his wife and two children at gunpoint.

The man’s voice trembled as he spoke about the incident in a phone interview. He asked not to be identified, because the suspects were still at-large Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s like we feel like criminals,” the man said. “We have to run from our house to be safe. We don’t have a place to stay. Everywhere we go, we’re wondering, ‘Are we going to be OK here?’”

He said the terrifying incident began at about 3:15 a.m., when he was in his room playing his Xbox with headphones on and heard a loud noise.

“I thought to myself maybe my 1-year-old son fell off the bed,” the man said. “Usually he’d come out of the room right away, but I didn’t hear him coming so I was like, ‘Oh, this is something else.’”

He went to his son’s room and found two suspects, one with a gun pointed at the child’s head. One suspect wore a white mask, while the other had a hood over his head, the drawstrings pulled tightly around his face.

