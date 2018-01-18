Irving PD looking for person who dumped baby in dumpster

IRVING -- Police are looking for the person who dumped a deceased newborn baby in a dumpster at the end of last year.

Police were called to the Senter Park East building in the 200 block of Chamberlain Street on the afternoon of Dec. 30 after someone called about finding the baby in a dumpster.

Medical tests indicated the baby had been born alive, police said.

A possible suspect was found, but DNA tests didn't link her to being the baby's mother. Police are still looking for the person who gave birth and discarded the infant.

If you have any information, call Irving PD at (972) 273-1010.

© 2018 WFAA-TV