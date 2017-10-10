Investigator: 2-week-old baby found in woods died from 'blunt force trauma'

COVINGTON, Ga. – Police have confirmed that the 2-week-old baby discovered in the woods died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Newton County Sheriff's Office investigator, Jeff Alexander, told 11Alive that the baby was identified as Caliyah McNabb, the infant who a search party found on Sunday.

McNabb was born premature on Sept. 23, weighing in at just 5 lbs., wrapped inside a blue cloth underneath a log about a quarter of a mile from her home, Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Keith Crum said on Sunday. She was reported missing the day prior.

Christopher McNabb and Courtney Bell, reported her missing from their home at Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington, Ga., Saturday morning. Her parents told police that she was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m.

But five hours later, she was gone.

For now, Christopher is the only one named person of interest. He is being held on a probation violation charge out of Bartow County.

After her daughter was located, Bell was escorted to police headquarters where she gave a statement.

No arrests have been made in connection to the infant’s death. However, Crum said, that his department is working on warrants to charge Christopher based on the autopsy results—including a murder charge.

The Newton County Coroner's Office took Caliyah’s body into custody for an autopsy, which will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in an effort to determine the cause and manner of her death, including whether or not foul play was involved.

