Innocent bystander killed outside Dallas bar

Ashley Wilson (DPD)

DALLAS -- Police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at a Dallas bar Monday, hitting and killing a woman who was standing outside.

Ashley Wilson was shot outside the Patio Bar at 534 Sunset Avenue on Monday, Jan. 23.

Police believe there was a fight inside the bar involving the suspect before he left and got into his vehicle, firing several shots at the bar as he drove away.

Wilson, who wasn't part of the disturbance, was hit and killed.

If you have information on this murder, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3677 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

