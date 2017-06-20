Increased reward being offered to help solve 1992 murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the reward increase Tuesday and is asking for help solving the 1992 murder of Martha Yvonne Davenport, 43.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the reward increase Tuesday and is asking for help solving the murder of Martha Yvonne Davenport, 43.

Davenport was stabbed numerous times inside her home on Old Hickory Trail in Forest Hill on Aug. 22, 1992.

Her murder was never solved.

"While several potential suspects were developed during the investigation, no arrests were made," DPS said. "The Texas Rangers and the Forest Hill Police Department are investigating."

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS. You can also leave a tip on the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by calling 1-800-346-3243.

