Husband found dead after wife searched 'how to kill someone and not get caught'

Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl (Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

MAYPEARL -- A woman in Maypearl was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with the murder of her husband, according to reports.

Part of what led Maypearl police to the arrest was a recent entry in Sandra Louise Garner's browser history.

According to the Waxahachie Daily Light, Garner, 55, recently searched "how to kill someone and not get caught," one on of the devices police seized in the investigation.

To that end, according to Greenville Extra, she called in to report that her husband, Jon Garner, had been shot on Jan. 2. In her 911-call she told police "she was awakened that night by two gunshots and saw a masked male holding a gun and flashlight inside her residence."

Go here to keep reading this article from the Star-Telegram.

