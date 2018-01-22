UPDATE: Kids in stolen car found safe

HOUSTON – Three children were found safe after the SUV they were in was stolen from a west Houston gas station overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the black Honda CRV was stolen from the Shell station located at 8181 W. Sam Houston Parkway South early Monday.

Police said the mother left the children in the car while she ran inside the store.

BREAKING: HPD Lt. tells me 3 young kids inside stolen SUV found safely just up the street. EMS coming to check them out. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/yWIFRLRIL2 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 22, 2018

An unknown male suspect then jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

The children were then found sleeping in the SUV by a maintenance man at 4:30 a.m. at 10800 Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. The car was parked next to a dumpster.

The man then flagged down police searching the area.

Mom (pink hoodie) & 3 kids taken in stolen SUV reunited. HPD: man taking out trash found kids sleeping in car behind shopping ctr. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/6RWNs2NlRK — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 22, 2018

.@houstonpolice say 3 kids found appear unharmed. @HoustonFire crews just arrived to check them out as a precaution. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/WsmNmsD3X6 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 22, 2018

The mother has been reunited with her children, They are being checked out by EMS.

Police said the male suspect remains at large, and they have not released a description at this time.

3 young children kidnapped when a car was stolen at 8181 W Sam Houston Pkwy S - Shell gas station. Black Honda crv paper tags, clear tape over back right brake light. Call police if found. #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2018

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning as more details become available on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU-TV