Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges

Paul-Wall-LEAD (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Paul Wall was arrested early Friday morning on felony drug charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, the rapper's legal name, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers issued a narcotics warrant to 1307 Yale in The Heights around 12:15 a.m.

Rapper Baby Bash (legal name Ronald Bryant) and eight others were also arrested.

Both rappers’ bond was set at $20,000.

As of Friday afternoon, jail records indicate Slayton and Bryant have made bond.

After being released from jail, Baby Bash took to twitter about the arrests saying, “Got caught up with a lil Weed yall.. no biggie. Lol #cannabiscommunity”.

The rapper spoke to KHOU 11 News on Friday.

"People make mistakes and that's what happened, huge, yeah, yeah pretty big mistake," said Baby Bash.

Now out of jail and at home, he explained what happened inside the smoke shop on Yale Street. He said it was supposed to be a private party for the Cannabis community.

"It's 150 people there, some people have wax, which is THC concentrate, it's no drug. They try to make it sound like a drug raid, but they are doing their job and we shouldn't have did it. We did it at a public place and you know this ain't California y'all," said Baby Bash.

He said he splits his time between Texas and California.

"It was a party and of course we do hip hop and part of the culture is marijuana," said Baby Bash.

He admits he was smoking pot, but nothing more serious. To his fans, he has this message.

"Follow the rules y'all, you know what I mean. I fessed up and take it like a man and own up to my thing in Texas." he said.

Paul Wall's attorney Jolanda Jones told us he is innocent.

She released a statement saying, "We are confident that after a thorough investigation of these allegations Mr. Slayton (Paul Wall) will be proven not guilty."

Jones is planning a press conference to address the charges on Saturday.

The rappers’ next court dates are set for December 27.

This is not the first time Paul Wall and Baby Bash have gotten in trouble together.

According to public records, both were charged with possession of marijuana in El Paso in 2011.

