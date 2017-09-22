House of Shavon Randle's murder to be torn down

WFAA
DALLAS - The Dallas house where a teenager was killed will be torn down in October.

Thirteen-year-old Shavon Randle died in July after being kidnapped and held for ransom involving drugs, robbery and money.

Her body was discovered in a vacant house in the 2200 block of East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

The home will be demolished on October 19. A tree and a plaque in Shavon's memory will replace it. 

On June 28, Shavon disappeared from her aunt and uncle's house in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive. A call from the kidnappers soon followed. The male caller threatened her life.

 

