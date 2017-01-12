Homicide detectives investigating death in Southeast Fort Worth

Homicide investigation in Fort Worth (Thomas Costley, WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Southeast Fort Worth home.

The Star-Telegram reports that a 911 call came in at about 8 a.m. and the person reported that someone about 20 years old was found dead inside a duplex in the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road.

The victim's manner of death is unknown, but police say it appears the death happened overnight.

Homicide detectives were on the scene Thursday morning.

The Star-Telegram contributed to this report.

