Homeowner shoots man found outside his house

A homeowner returned home to find an armed unknown person emerge from their backyard Monday evening.

The suspect saw the homeowner in his car at the 4700 block of Denley Drive and shot at him through the windshield. The homeowner grabbed his handgun and shot back. He then reversed out of his street and called 911.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect had been shot and was transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue in critical condition.

The homeowner was not injured and both handguns were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

