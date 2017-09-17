Homeless man arrested for cutting three women in downtown Dallas

Photo: file

A homeless man has been arrested for cutting three women in downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old suspect, Brandon Holbert, approached three women at the intersection of Main Street and North Ervay Street.

Holbert accused the women of photographing him and began ranting incoherently. He then took out a folding pocket knife and made threats to the women.

Two of the women ran from Holbert into the Wilson Building located at 1623 Main Street.

Holbert approached them while they were in the elevator of the building and cut them with the knife on the face, arms, and shoulders.

One of the victims was able to escape the elevator and left through the front of the building. The other woman was taken to an apartment inside of the building by another witness who came to help her.

A good Samaritan then held the exterior door closed, locking the suspect inside, until Dallas Police arrived, and arrested the suspect. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Holbert is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

© 2017 WFAA-TV