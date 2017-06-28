He's 17, a ‘violent fugitive' from DFW. Now he's a murder suspect in San Antonio

Taymor Travon McIntyre, known locally as the rapper Tay-K 47, is now a suspect in a murder in San Antonio. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service, Custom)

A 17-year-old “violent fugitive” being sought by U.S. Marshals was on house arrest in connection with a 2016 Mansfield capital murder when he allegedly fled to San Antonio, the Star-Telegram has learned.

Law enforcement sources and the Mansfield victim’s parents say Taymor Travon McIntyre, known locally as the rapper Tay-K 47, is now a suspect in a murder in San Antonio.

He has not been captured as of Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals office released pictures of McIntyre on Monday, calling him a “violent fugitive” and asking for the public’s help in locating the teen, who is thought to be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Authorities refused to disclose details about the capital murder for which he is wanted.

The Star-Telegram, however, has learned that McIntyre had been one of seven people charged in connection with the July 26, 2016, robbery and slaying of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.



