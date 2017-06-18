HCSO: Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death

A mother has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was charged with capital murder Monday morning.

Family members say they got some text messages from the Lewis. She basically told them she hurt her 4-year old daughter Fredricka Allen.

Those family members called 911 and urged deputies to come check on the girl at the Timberwalk Apartment Homes located in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place.

Deputies found that little girl dead inside her home just before 9 p.m., but investigators think she was stabbed to death earlier in the day.

Investigators said the mother was in a car accident and rushed to a hospital around 6 p.m. It was there at the hospital that deputies say the mother started texting family, apologizing for what she had done.

Deputies also say, earlier in the day, the woman got into a fight with her boyfriend.

Now, Lewis is in custody.

The scene was so bad that chaplains were out here to console family members of the little girl, as well as the deputies who discovered her body.

