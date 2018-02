Photo: FWPD

Smile! You're on camera.

That's exactly what one man in Fort Worth did while robbing an ATM on Bryant Irvin Rd.

Police believe the suspect is between 18-25 years old and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has blond hair and two distinct tattoos on his upper arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Worth PD at 817-392-4714.

