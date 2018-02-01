Have you seen her? Arlington PD looking for kitten stolen from pet store

(Photo: Picasa)

Authorities need the public's help in finding a stolen kitten from an Arlington pet store.

The suspect went into a pet store located in the 4000 block of W. Green Oaks and asked an employee about adopting a kitten. When the employee walked away, the suspect forced open the cage and stole a 6-month old kitten.

Arlington police say the cat burglar is described as a male in his 20's - 30's, 5'10 and average build. He was wearing a gray shirt underneath a black jacket, black jeans and a baseball hat.

If you know anything about this incident, the suspect or where this missing kitten is, please call Det. Dunn with Arlington PD at 817-459-6091.

