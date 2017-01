Man shot outside Kroger grocery store on Harwood Road, west of Highway 121. (Photo: WFAA)

Police are working to solve a deadly shooting outside a Bedford grocery store.



It happened Monday night in the parking lot of the Kroger on Harwood Road, west of Highway 121.



28-year old Sam Smith, of Haltom City, later died at the hospital.



Police took one person into custody.



They're not sure what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2016 WFAA