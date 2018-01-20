Grindr robberies in southeast Dallas were possible hate crimes, police say

Police are investigating a string of assaults and robberies, including an alleged sexual assault, in southeast Dallas as possible hate crimes in which victims were targeted through Grindr, a dating app geared toward gay men.

Four victims on Dec. 12 were lured to a vacant apartment in the 8000 block of Chariot Street after communicating with suspects on Grindr, according to a police news release.

The victims were beaten and robbed. Three other similar robberies happened nearby -- two on the same block and one other a block away -- during the same week, police said.

In one case, a sexual assault occurred, police learned.

"There are indications" the incidents were "motivated on the perceived sexual orientation of the victim and are being considered hate crimes," the news release said.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and faces four counts of aggravated robbery. Investigators believe 3-5 other suspects could be at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact detectives at 214-671-3584. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

