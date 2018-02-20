Grieving USPS worker: 'God was watching over me'

USPS employee Denleen Wesley said going to work will never be the same, now that a beloved co-worker is gone.

"It was a feeling of emptiness, just pain," she said.

Affectionately known as "Big Mo," Tony Mosby, 58, was gunned down just after 2 a.m. Monday inside his USPS truck, driving eastbound on I-30 near Sylvan, within sight of the main post office. Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

"I love him and you know, I just really hate this," Wesley said.

A postal worker for 14 years, Mosby's family tells us he had two daughters and grandchildren.

His co-workers at the postal service saw him as family, too, Wesley said.

And she can't shake the feeling it could have been her.

She was supposed to go to work at the same time as Mosby on Monday. She said she rarely misses a day. And she had just taken her uniform out of the dryer, hours she was set to be at work, when she decided not to go.

"I just had a feeling, something just told me not to go," she said. "God was watching over me."

And now, she takes one extra step every day.

"Let my family know that I love them, each time I go out the door," Wesley said.

Investigators have not released a motive.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

They say tips are coming in, but more are needed.

"This is a federal crime to kill a postal employee. We'd like to bring this case to the U.S. Attorney's office," said Amanda McMurray, spokeswoman for the postal inspection service.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select Emergency) or Dallas Police Detective Chris Walton 214-701-8453.



