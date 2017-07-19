Grand Prairie man tells D.C. police he killed mother

Dustin Pearson

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing his 63-year-old mother.

A call came into the Grand Prairie Police Department at about 2:30 p.m. Monday from law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., who told them they had learned of a possible "family violence homicide" in the 1000 block of Coffeyville Trail.

The officers said Dustin Pearson, 34, had come to them and "made statements indicating his involvement in the homicide."

Grand Prairie PD went to the home and discovered Pearson's mother, Janet Glover, dead. Detectives traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak with Pearson and extradite him back to Texas.

When he comes back to Grand Prairie, he will be charged with capital murder, police say.

The investigation is still open.

