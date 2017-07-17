Grand jury to hear former Balch Springs officer's case

A Dallas County grand jury on Monday is scheduled to hear the murder case against fired Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver, who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Following testimony, the grand jury will decide whether or not to indict Oliver for murder in the teen's death.

Jordan was in a car with his brother and friends when he was shot in the head by Oliver after leaving a party on April 29.

Jordan Edwards (Mesquite ISD)

Oliver was charged with murder in May 5. Following his termination, the Balch Springs police chief said Oliver had violated department policies.

Oliver later turned himself in to the Parker County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He has since posted bail.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Edwards' death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

© 2017 WFAA-TV