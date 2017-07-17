Grand jury indicts Plano man accused of father's murder

Kenneth Midgley II (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO - A grand jury has indicted a Plano man accused of killing his father.

Kenneth Midgley II was arrested on April 25.

His father, 50-year-old Kenneth Midgley, was found dead on April 15 inside his Plano home when police went to the residence on a welfare check.

According to an affidavit, responding officers found a note at the home that said something bad had happened and "it's in the freezer." Authorities then found the father's body inside a freezer in the garage. The affidavit noted a bloody steel rod was also found inside the home.

Midgley's cause of death was ruled blunt-force trauma.

Midgley II was booked into the Collin County Jail and his bail set at $500,000.

