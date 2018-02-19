GRAPEVINE -- The same woman wanted for allegedly snatching wallets from purses hanging on the back of chairs at la Madeleine restaurants in North Texas last summer appears to be at it again -- and this time with help.

The Grapevine Police Department posted surveillance images to social media Monday with the caption, "As you chat with friends and coworkers about your lunch plans, please remind them NOT to leave purses on the back of their chairs, or anywhere a thief can easily swipe their wallets. We believe the same criminal(s) who stole wallets from purses last summer are at it again -- and we don't want you to become their next victim.."

Surveillance images show three suspects leaving stores where they used credit cards they stole from a customer's purse as she was dining at the la Madeleine in Grapevine at about noon on Friday, Feb. 9.

Before she even noticed her wallet was stolen, two of her credit cards had already been used, police said.

While a man made the most recent purchase, the woman waiting for him inside the store appears to be the same woman involved in the thefts from last August, police said.

If you have information, call Grapevine police at (817) 410-8127.

© 2018 WFAA-TV