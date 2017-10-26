GPD: Woman stealing wallets from purses at la Madeleine restaurants

GRAPEVINE -- Police are looking for a woman they believe has been stealing credit and debit cards from women across Dallas-Fort Worth as they eat at la Madeleine restaurants.

Victims had their wallets stolen at the la Madeleine in Plano on Aug. 18 and 21, the la Madeleine in Irving on Aug. 22, and at the la Madeleine in Grapevine on Aug. 24.

The wallets were removed from purses that were hanging from the back of the diners' chairs, police say.

Grapevine police said Thursday on Facebook that the suspect used the stolen cards to buy high-end handbags and electronics in Southlake, Irving, and Frisco.

Surveillance video of the suspect taken from a Best Buy in Irving on Aug. 24 has been released by police. Watch the video above.

"We also want to remind citizens that hanging purses on chairs leaves them vulnerable to thieves," police said on Facebook. "The person who removed the wallets was able to do so multiple times without being noticed."

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call Grapevine PD at (817) 410-8127.

