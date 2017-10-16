4-year-old girl killed in quadruple shooting in SW Houston

4 shot at apartment complex in Gulfton area (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man were killed in a quadruple shooting in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex at Gulfton and Westward at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department say all four victims were enjoying a quiet night outside the complex when someone approached and opened fire on them.

“My understanding was they were just sitting outside, enjoying a couple of beers, and just talking,” said Detective Keith Lovelace, HPD.

One man died at the scene. He was identified as Miguel Marquez, 31. The girl was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where she later died. She's identified as Ashley Perdomo, 4.

Two wounded victims, Zibullah Sahok, 30, and Carol Perdomo, 35, were transported to area hospitals. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in good condition. The woman is said to be the little girl's mother.

Right now police aren’t sure about the motive behind the shooting, and they are still looking for the suspect or suspects. Police at the scene said there were two male suspects, but a later press release indicated there was only one suspect. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

(Editor's note: Police earlier indicated the child victim's age was 5 years old, however, they later updated the girl's age to be 4 years old.)

